Boner of the Day From March 6th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: DO AS I SAY, DON’T DO AS I DO.

Former Rochester-area police officer Michael Tapscott pleaded guilty to 40 drug-related charges after admitting he sold prescription drugs, including a generic form of Adderall, while on duty and using his patrol car. The 13-year veteran, who previously taught the D.A.R.E. program, resigned on May 6, 2025, one day before he was set to face charges, after an investigation began from a tip about a uniformed officer selling drugs from a marked vehicle. Under a plea deal, Tapscott will serve 16 weekends in jail and five years of probation, and three others, including two additional officers, were also indicted in the case.

Boner Candidate #2: ‘WE NEED TO PROTECT PARENTAL RIGHTS, EVEN IF IT MEANS THEIR RIGHT TO ABUSE THEIR CHILDREN

Kevin Franke and two of his children, victims in a high-profile abuse case involving Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt, are criticizing Utah lawmakers for voting down Senate Bill 124. The bill would allow courts to issue investigative warrants so police and child welfare workers can check on children who may be in danger, closing a gap highlighted by the death of Gavin Peterson. Supporters say the measure could help protect abused children, while some lawmakers opposed it over concerns about parental rights, government overreach, and the Fourth Amendment.

Boner Candidate #3: OKAY. HERE’S A FENCE POST AND HERE’S MARKWAYNE MULLIN. WHICH ONE IS DUMBER?

Sen. Markwayne Mullin faced backlash after saying he could describe the “smell of war” during a Fox News appearance discussing U.S. Israeli airstrikes on Iran, despite never serving in the military. Critics, including activist Charlotte Clymer and the group VoteVets, accused him of speaking about combat experience he never had. The criticism came amid broader controversy over comments from Donald Trump about U.S. troop deaths and after Mullin mistakenly referred to Iran as Iraq during another interview.

