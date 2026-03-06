Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 6th, 2026

Opening March 6, 2026

• The Bride! – whack-a-doo remake of “Bride of Frankenstein” – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Starring: Christian Bale, Matthew Maher, Zlatko Buric

• Oscar-nominated documentary short films – five films, one price – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Read Here

• Hoppers – Pixar goes to the animal kingdom – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

A 19-year-old animal lover uses technology that places her consciousness into a robotic beaver to uncover mysteries within the animal world beyond her imagination. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Daniel Chong

Starring: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm

Next Week:

• Reminders of Him

• Undertone