Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 6th, 2026

Opening March 6, 2026
• The Bride! – whack-a-doo remake of “Bride of Frankenstein” – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Maggie Gyllenhaal
Starring: Christian Bale, Matthew Maher, Zlatko Buric
• Oscar-nominated documentary short films – five films, one price – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
• Hoppers – Pixar goes to the animal kingdom – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
A 19-year-old animal lover uses technology that places her consciousness into a robotic beaver to uncover mysteries within the animal world beyond her imagination. ViaIMDB
Directed By: Daniel Chong
Starring: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm
Next Week:
• Reminders of Him
• Undertone