Boner of the Day From November 10th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THANK GOD NOT EVERYONE IN THE COMMUNIT IS LIKE THIS LETTER WRITER

Amid economic struggles and a government shutdown, West Jordan resident Kennedy Strong started a community pantry to help neighbors facing financial hardship. Inspired by her late grandmother, former Utah Food Bank leader Brenda Thompson, Strong wanted to ensure no one in her community went hungry. However, her efforts faced backlash when a neighbor left a harsh anonymous letter criticizing the pantry and suggesting it attracted theft. Despite the negativity, Strong received overwhelming community support, including a new pantry space from a local church and donations from residents, restoring her faith in helping others.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: IS HE TALKING ABOUT THIS AGAIN TO REMIND US THAT HE’S CRAZY?

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed he was “physically mauled” by a demon in his sleep, leaving him with bleeding claw marks and lasting scars. In a preview of the documentary “Christianities?”, Carlson described waking up unable to breathe and finding injuries on his ribs and shoulder while his wife and dogs remained asleep. He said the experience was “transformative,” sparking an intense desire to read the Bible and deepening his spiritual beliefs. Carlson, now a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, recently compared Trump’s potential return to the presidency to a father “returning home” to discipline his children.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: REPRESENTATIVE TALARICO PUTS HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH FORWARD…SO HE CAN HIDE BEHIND IT.

Texas State Representative James Talarico, a self-described devout Christian, is facing scrutiny after it was revealed that he followed and interacted with adult content creators on social media, including porn stars and OnlyFans models. Talarico’s campaign explained that they often follow large accounts without vetting their backgrounds, and he reportedly exchanged brief, non-sexual messages with one adult content creator. The controversy has raised questions about his alignment between his Christian values and online interactions, especially as he frequently speaks about his faith in politics. Talarico, who is studying at a seminary and is a candidate in the 2026 Senate race, has defended his actions, stating his Christian faith teaches him to avoid judgment and shame.

Read Here