Boner of the Day From November 17th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: JON VOIGHT WANTS TRUMP TO TERMINATE THE MAYOR ELECT

Actor Jon Voight released a video urging Donald Trump to intervene to stop newly elected New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, using alarmist and Islamophobic rhetoric. Voight portrays Mamdani, a 35-year-old democratic socialist and Uganda-born state Assemblyman, as a dangerous figure who will destroy the city and impose socialism. Mamdani won the mayoral race decisively, defeating Andrew Cuomo after running a grassroots, progressive, social-media-driven campaign focused on affordability. While Mamdani has been discussing plans like rent stabilization, free bus service, and universal childcare, Voight continues to frame him as a threat to wealthy and conservative interests. So far, Trump has not responded to Voight’s comments, despite the actor’s attempt to draw him into the controversy.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: THE VICE PRESIDENT SAYS HOUSING COST ARE SO HIGH BECAUSE OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Vice President JD Vance claimed on Fox News that Democrats want economic growth by importing “low-wage servants,” an assertion the article calls absurd and insulting toward immigrants. He also blamed high housing costs on an invented figure of “30 million illegal immigrants” supposedly taking homes from Americans. The article highlights the contradictions in Vance’s argument, noting that immigrants cannot simultaneously be impoverished “servants” and large-scale homebuyers driving up real estate prices. It concludes that Vance’s talking points are both factually baseless and logically incoherent.

Boner Candidate #3: AND THE IMMIGRANTS ARE TO BLAME FOR THE HIGH COST OF BEEF TOO.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed on Fox News that rising U.S. beef prices were partly caused by migrants allegedly bringing diseased cattle across the southern border, a claim presented without evidence. His comments drew widespread ridicule on social media, with critics mocking the implausibility of immigrants transporting cattle into the country. While the Agriculture Department did suspend Mexican cattle imports over screwworm concerns, there is no credible information supporting Bessent’s migrant-cattle narrative. Economists instead attribute the spike in beef prices largely to President Trump’s tariffs, which have raised costs on imported beef and farming equipment.

