Boner of the Day From November 4th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: A-IF SHE WON’T CONVERT, ERIKA IS READY TO BE THE BACKUP

A – British Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan criticized U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s comments about his Hindu wife, Usha, arguing they revealed how Christian nationalism alienates conservative non-Christian minorities. Vance had said he hoped his wife would “one day be moved” by Christianity, drawing backlash for appearing dismissive of Hinduism. The Hindu American Foundation condemned Vance’s remarks, urging mutual respect between faiths and noting an increase in anti-Hindu sentiment online. In response, Vance defended his statement as a personal hope and accused critics of “anti-Christian bigotry,” while Hasan framed the controversy as a warning to conservative Hindus and Jews aligned with the MAGA movement.

B – Vice President JD Vance sparked controversy after a seemingly intimate hug with Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. Photos of the embrace, combined with Vance’s remarks expressing hope that his Hindu wife, Usha, would convert to Christianity, fueled speculation and criticism online. Meanwhile, President Trump’s recent takeover of the Kennedy Center has led to a severe drop in ticket sales, with attendance hitting its lowest levels since the pandemic. Critics blame Trump’s push to “unwoke” the institution for alienating audiences and donors, threatening the center’s financial stability.

Boner Candidate #2: HE’S GOT NO PANTS ON, BUT HE’S STILL THE LAW.

Detroit police officer Matthew Jackson appeared without pants during a virtual court hearing, prompting Judge Sean Perkins to question his attire. Jackson, dressed in his uniform shirt and underwear, continued participating in the reckless driving and public intoxication case as proceedings went on. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the incident and plans to review courtroom etiquette with its officers.

Boner Candidate #3: THE MACE MELT DOWN

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina allegedly cursed at and berated police officers at Charleston International Airport, calling them “f**king incompetent” after a delayed security escort, according to a police incident report. Security footage shows Mace arriving late and in a different vehicle than expected, leading to confusion before officers met her at the TSA checkpoint. Mace’s staff defended her actions, citing heightened safety concerns and recent death threats following public political violence. Officers and airport staff, however, described her behavior as irate and unprofessional, saying an ordinary traveler would have been reprimanded for similar conduct.

