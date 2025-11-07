Boner of the Day From November 7th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NICKI MINAJ BEGS FOR HELP FROM PAPI TRUMPO.

Nicki Minaj sparked confusion after jokingly requesting “honorary citizenship” from a Trump parody account, citing his designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” due to Islamist attacks. The rapper also publicly endorsed Elon Musk, calling him a truth-teller, which led to mixed reactions from fans, some criticizing her political stance. Her support for both Trump and Musk has caused a rift among her followers, with many expressing disappointment and shock over her recent choices.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #2: PISSING OFF FAMILIES WHO TAKE CARE OF CHILDREN AND SENIOR ADULTS.

The Salt Lake County Council voted 5-4 along party lines to permanently close the 10th East Senior Center in Salt Lake City, despite previously approving a $10 million renovation. Supporters of the closure argue it will save the county millions, while critics, including County Mayor Jenny Wilson, call it fiscally irresponsible, pointing out that $3 million has already been spent on the renovation. The decision comes amid rising costs and a growing senior population in the county, with some council members saying they would have made different choices if they had known about future funding challenges. The closure is not final until the budget is approved in December, and residents still have an opportunity to weigh in on the decision.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: THE DEEP CHURCH VS THE MORMON MESSIAH

Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad, released a video claiming he was falsely excommunicated and defamed by leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as part of a larger “Deep Church” conspiracy. In the video, he denied divorce rumors and accused the Church of attempting to derail his potential U.S. Senate run, demanding a public retraction of its 2023 statement condemning his “morally unacceptable” behavior. Ballard’s claims come as he faces multiple sexual misconduct lawsuits and a concluded fraud investigation that did not result in charges. He also vowed to issue subpoenas to expose those he believes are part of the conspiracy, while the Church has declined to comment.

Read Here