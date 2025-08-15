Boners of the Day For August 15th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: THE BILL CONTINUES TO LOOK BIG BUT WAY LESS BEAUTIFUL EVERYDAY

Under president Trumps new Tax Law, veterans will no longer immune from work requirement laws. A new law in will pass in 2026 where all SNAP individuals, including veterans, will have to provide proof that they are working at least 80 hours a month in order for their food stamps to extend for 3 months. The expectation is if they have a disability that disables them from being able to perform work duties. Darryl Chavis, a former Army service member stated to Stateline ““What I’m trying to do is get settled into, you know, stabilize into an apartment. I have the credentials to get a job. So it’s not like I’m not gonna look for a job, I have to work. I’m in transition, and the obstacles don’t make it easy.”

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, YOU’RE NOT A VETERAN…AND YOU’RE NOT BLACK EITHER.

Former Emmy-nominated TV news anchor Stephanie Hockridge-Reis admitted to taking part in a billion dollar COVID fraud scheme after applying for Payment Protection Program loans in a text to her husband which stated “This is us trying to apply for free money — when we don’t quite qualify. lol.” Reis and her husband have been accused of illegally obtaining over $300,000 in PPP loans toward themselves. One of the a loan applications claimed that they were African American and veterans. Reis has taken a plea deal and she will be sentenced in November.

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S ALWAYS THE GUY WITH THE BACKWARD BALL CAP

A video shows a women being spat on by a Utah Biker in the parking lot of a Holiday Gas Station. It is unknown why the man was so angry at the lady, but the video shows the man making racist remarks towards the woman, revving his bike and then proceeding to spit multiple times towards the passenger window at the woman. The video has gone viral on reddit with a user saying “And this is why we carry gel-based pepper spray ladies.”

