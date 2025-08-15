Alt. Rock News

Sean Means Movie Review From August 15th, 2025

Posted on

Arthouse movies:

 • East of Wall – mother-daughter drama out West • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Directed by: Kate Beecroft

Starring: Porshia Zimiga, Tabatha Zimiga, Scoot McNairy

Mainstream movies:

 • Nobody 2 • Bob Odenkirk hits people, again • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Timo Tjahjanto

Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

 • Highest 2 Lowest • Denzel Washington kidnapping drama • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Spike Lee

Starring: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera

——

Next week:

 • Honey Don’t

 • Ne Zha II

 • Relay

 • Eden

 • The Streak

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();