Sean Means Movie Review From August 15th, 2025

Arthouse movies:
• East of Wall – mother-daughter drama out West • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Directed by: Kate Beecroft
Starring: Porshia Zimiga, Tabatha Zimiga, Scoot McNairy
Mainstream movies:
• Nobody 2 • Bob Odenkirk hits people, again • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Timo Tjahjanto
Starring: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd
• Highest 2 Lowest • Denzel Washington kidnapping drama • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Spike Lee
Starring: Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera
——
Next week:
• Honey Don’t
• Ne Zha II
• Relay
• Eden
• The Streak