Boner Candidate #1: The Mile High Club is Gross And Stupid (two stories)

Joe Jonas revealed in a recent NowThis interview that he once joined the “mile high club” on a private flight, leading to an awkward moment when he mistakenly high-fived a flight attendant instead of his drummer. He also discussed undergoing EVO ICL surgery to improve his eyesight after years of dealing with contacts and glasses while touring. Currently on the JONAS20 tour with his brothers, Joe shared humorous fan interactions and emphasized the band’s goal to create a unique concert experience.

Read Here

A drunken British couple was arrested after loudly announcing they were “joining the mile high club” on an EasyJet flight from Luton to Alicante, then proceeding to engage in inappropriate behavior in the airplane toilet. Passengers, including families with children, were shocked by the loud noises coming from the bathroom, and flight attendants attempted to intervene. Upon landing, police met the plane and removed the couple due to their disruptive and offensive conduct.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: There’s too much focus on how bad slavery was

President Donald Trump has launched a campaign to reshape the Smithsonian and other cultural institutions, accusing them of focusing too heavily on the negative aspects of American history, particularly slavery, and demanding a shift toward celebrating American exceptionalism. His administration has ordered a sweeping review of museum content, curation processes, and internal communications, aiming to eliminate what it calls “divisive or partisan narratives.” The move has sparked backlash from museum experts and raised questions about the limits of executive power over federally supported but independent institutions like the Smithsonian.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: Baby Baby Baby NO

Dylan Desclos, a Justin Bieber impersonator, fooled staff at the Wynn Las Vegas into believing he was the pop star, racking up a $10,000 bar tab and even performing on stage during a DJ Gryffin’s show. The nightclub crowd and staff were initially convinced, with Desclos singing Bieber hits and posing with fans, until the ruse was discovered and he was removed from the venue. Despite the prank, Desclos paid the tab and the staff at Wynn has since banned him from returning.

Read Here