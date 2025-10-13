Boners of the Day From October 13th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: SUBU CAN’T CATCH A BREAK

Subramanyam “Subu” Vedam, who spent over 40 years in prison for a murder conviction later overturned, was taken into ICE custody just after his release from Huntingdon state prison. The detainer issued in 1988 is linked to his immigration status as a native of India, though it’s unclear whether the detention is related to deportation or bureaucratic delays. Vedam was exonerated in August 2025 when a judge found that his due process rights were violated during his original trial for the 1980 murder of Thomas Kinser. Vedam’s conviction was based on circumstantial evidence, and key new evidence, including a critical FBI report, led to his exoneration. His family expressed disappointment at the detention, hoping that the immigration court would reconsider his case now that his wrongful conviction has been vacated.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE GOING TO GUAM…OR IDAHO. TAKE CARE OF THE HOUSE.

A Sarasota County couple, Rosanella Mendiola Borja and Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos, are facing charges after leaving a teenager with firearms and cash along I-75 while attempting to flee the state. The teen, who had been traveling with them, was abandoned by the couple on the highway after expressing reluctance to leave, and was left with two guns and cash. Investigators later found multiple firearms in the couple’s home, which had been abandoned in a hurry. Santos and Borja were eventually located and arrested, with Santos facing additional charges of permitting a minor to possess a firearm.

Boner Candidate #3: INACURATE ON EVERY POINT

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made several controversial and factually incorrect claims during a recent cabinet meeting, including a bizarre description of a pregnant woman in a video, inaccurately stating that fetuses develop in the placenta and claiming the woman “gobbled Tylenol.” He also accused her of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” despite no evidence linking her to Trump or his policies. Kennedy further stirred controversy by suggesting that circumcision leads to autism, claiming Tylenol used after the procedure could be the cause, though he admitted there is no evidence to support this. Despite these claims, professional medical organizations have strongly refuted his statements on both Tylenol and autism.

