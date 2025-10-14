Boners of the Day From October 14th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN YOU GOTTA GO, YOU GOTTA GO

During a 9am Holy Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, an unidentified man shocked hundreds of worshippers by urinating on the sacred Altar of Confession, one of Catholicism’s holiest sites. The incident, caught on video and widely circulated online, has reignited concerns about inadequate security at major religious landmarks in the Vatican. With similar intrusions occurring in recent years, calls for a comprehensive security overhaul have intensified.

Boner Candidate #2: LET’S SEE IF WE CAN MAKE AIR TRAVEL EVEN MORE AWFUL

WestJet has announced that starting in October 2025, it will charge passengers extra for access to reclining seats, which will only be available in a new 12-seat premium cabin. While the airline claims the redesign offers more comfort and choice, critics view the move as a cash grab that worsens the already uncomfortable experience of economy air travel. The rest of the economy cabin will have varying legroom tiers, but no reclining seats outside of the premium section.

Boner Candidate #3: JUDGE GUY GOT WACKY AT WACKO’S.

Georgia Superior Court Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. was arrested for drunk driving after backing his Mercedes into another vehicle outside a Florida strip club at 3 a.m. He reportedly appeared highly intoxicated, attempted to bribe the other driver, and later refused to comply with police instructions, leading to multiple DUI-related charges. Following the incident, Guy resigned as president of Georgia’s Council of Superior Court Judges and self-reported the arrest to the state’s judicial oversight body. His attorney described the event as a minor fender bender and expressed hope for a resolution.

