Radio From Hell Wellness Check for October 14th, 2025

Tips to Manage Stress and Overwhelm Related to the News and World Events

If you watch the news or scroll of social media, you’ve likely heard there are a lot of scary and difficult things happening in the world. In the age of digital media, it might seem almost impossible to find balance between being informed and taking care of your mental health. Whether the news is coming from halfway around the globe or right in your back yard, it can feel stressful and scary to stay informed. These tips will help you to find balance, stay informed, and take care of your mental health.

Use mindfulness tools and practices When you start to feel overwhelmed, take a moment to pause, touch grass, and breathe. These short breaks to re-connect with yourself can help support you through the day.

Have phone-free zones. Keep spaces in your house “phone free” by not having your phone at the table with you, or on the couch while you are watching a show. Be intentional about taking a break.

Choose how much news you consume. You do not have to know everything that is happening at all times. Be intentional about which news outlets you watch/read, and how much of your time and energy you give to them.

Plan to take positive actions We cannot control everything, so instead of focusing on what you wish other people would do, make a plan and take action. You can volunteer in your community, write letters to lawmakers, and make donations to organizations you believe in. Focus your energy on what you can do.

Connect with your community. Talking with people you care for and love can help reduce stress. Connecting with people who live in your community can help you build supportive and trusting relationships.

Look for the helpers. Mr. Rogers was right, even when there are scary things happening in the world, we can always find people doing their best to help and make the world a better place. You can be one as well.



Remember, no matter how bad things seem there is always something that you can do to help make the world a better place. If you are feeling extremely overwhelmed seek help and connection either through professional therapy or trusted friends and family.

