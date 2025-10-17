Boners of the Day From October 17th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: TUCKER, YOU ARE IMAGINING IT.

Tucker Carlson discussed the increasingly bizarre personal lives of lawmakers in Washington, D.C., with Rep. Tim Burchett on his podcast, suggesting things are weirder than the public knows, including rumors of orgies. Carlson mentioned that members of Congress’ personal relationships are often manipulated by outside forces trying to control them, referencing the employment of lawmakers’ wives and girlfriends by businesses to gain leverage. Burchett confirmed that such practices were common during his time in state legislature and are still happening, now through employment agencies. The conversation highlighted concerns over the ethics and power dynamics at play within Capitol Hill.

Boner Candidate #2: I BLAME A RUSE

Rep. Dave Taylor revealed that a swastika found in his office was part of a broader “ruse” targeting several Republican congressional offices with altered American flags featuring the symbol. The flag in question was displayed in a staffer’s cubicle before being removed, and Taylor condemned the act while emphasizing a full investigation was underway. Some staffers, however, disagreed with Taylor’s claim, stating the swastika was clearly visible and the flag was discarded immediately without an official investigation.

Boner Candidate #3: AGAIN; THAT’S ONE MILLION BEARS

Between 2000 and 2024, over 1 million black bears were legally trophy hunted in the U.S., with additional deaths from cubs left orphaned by hunters. The Humane World for Animals’ report also revealed that many Americans travel to Canada to hunt black bears, contributing to a total of 1.2 million bear deaths over the past 25 years. Despite claims that bear hunting improves public safety, data shows no decrease in bear attacks, and experts argue that hunting exacerbates human-bear conflict rather than addressing its root causes. The report highlights the increasing brutality of hunting practices, including baiting and “hounding,” and calls for a shift in how black bear populations are managed in the future.

