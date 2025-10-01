Boners of the Day From October 1st, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MY COMMENTS ABOUT THE HONEY BEEZE WERE MEANT AS LIGHT HEARTED BANTER.

Joe Bullard, the longtime band announcer for Florida A&M University, apologized for making a remark during a football game on Sept. 27 that referred to a plus-size dance team as “the new face of Ozempic.” He acknowledged that his comment, intended as playful banter, was hurtful and disrespectful to the ASU Honey Beez and others in the community. Bullard expressed regret and offered a heartfelt apology to the dance team, the schools involved, and anyone offended by his words.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE MY DAMN PEACOCKS!

61 year old Craig Vogt killed and ate two peacocks “out of spite” after his neighbor “fed them” against his will. According to a criminal complaint, the neighbor found a letter in their mailbox that described how the peacocks had been decapitated, bled out, and cooked in a frying pan. Vogt has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals causing excessive pan or death, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Florida, Vogt has been assigned a public defender.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #3: A TED CRUISE ‘GAFFE’ OR WAS IT?

At a Capitol Hill hearing, Senator Ted Cruz made an awkward and controversial statement, saying, “let’s stop attacking pedophiles” during a discussion on crime, which was quickly labeled a “gaffe” by the media. The comment, which appeared to be an unintentional slip, followed his call for bipartisan agreement on issues like murder and rape. While some speculate he meant to say “stop pedophiles,” his remark comes amid ongoing political debates surrounding the Epstein Files and efforts to suppress details of Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities.

Read Here