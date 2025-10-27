Boners of the Day From October 27th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: VANCE IS JUST A BAD PERSON

Vice President JD Vance faced backlash after mocking New York mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani’s remarks about his aunt feeling unsafe wearing a hijab after 9/11. Vance misrepresented Mamdani’s statement, suggesting he claimed his aunt was the “real victim” of the attacks. Critics, including Emmy winner Danny Deraney, influencer Human, and journalist Mehdi Hasan, condemned Vance for exploiting 9/11 victims and dismissing the racism experienced by Muslim Americans. The controversy deepened when MAGA influencer Laura Loomer defended Vance by arguing his wife’s Hindu faith meant she was not Muslim, sparking further debate about racism and religious intolerance.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: OH, JUST SOME KID FOOLING AROUND.

In Alpine, Utah, police are investigating who reprogrammed a digital road sign to display a racist slur and the name of a local high school athlete. The sign, meant to share traffic information, was located outside a Latter-day Saints meetinghouse and was illegally altered by someone who likely bypassed security controls. Residents expressed outrage and disappointment, emphasizing that the act does not represent their community’s values. Authorities and the Utah Department of Transportation urged better security measures for road signs and asked anyone with information to contact police.

Read Here

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: MIKE LEE HAS INTRODUCED ANOTHER BILL THAT WILL NOT BECOME A LAW AND WAS INTRODUCED BY LEE SO HE COULD SHOW US HOW MAGA HE IS.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah introduced the Fair Air Enforcement Act, which seeks to limit who can file lawsuits under the Clean Air Act by restricting enforcement to state governments instead of private citizens. Lee argued the bill would protect Americans and small businesses from what he called “lawfare by climate extremists.” Environmental groups, such as the National Environmental Law Center, criticized the proposal, noting that citizen suits have long been essential to holding polluters and regulators accountable. The Clean Air Act, first passed in 1970, empowers the EPA to regulate harmful pollutants and greenhouse gases to protect air quality and public health.

Read Here