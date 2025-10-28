Boner of the Day From October 28th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: NO SNACK TIME?! I’M GONNA AIR THIS PLACE OUT.

A Michigan father, David Scott Jr., was arrested after threatening to shoot up his child’s school over a snack-time dispute at Pleasantview Elementary in Eastpointe. Scott allegedly told a teacher he would return the next day to “air the place out” following a decision to cancel snack time for the entire class. A search of his home uncovered ammunition, and he was charged with multiple offenses, including making a violent threat against the school. The case highlights the serious consequences of threats to school safety, with Scott facing a mental health evaluation and a $150,000 bond.

Boner Candidate #2: I FEEL YOUR PAIN….IN A WAY.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, worth $500 million, falsely claimed to relate to soybean farmers, despite not being one himself, as he is a landlord who profits from $25 million in North Dakota farmland. He collects up to $1 million annually in rent from actual farmers while negotiating to sell soybeans impacted by trade wars with China. Ethics experts have criticized Bessent for a major conflict of interest, as he continues to hold onto the farmland despite promising to divest almost a year ago.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: AN OFFICIAL IN INDIA SAYS THE SEXUAL ASSAULT OF TWO WOMEN IN HIS CITY IS A VALUABLE LEARNING OPPORTUNITY FOR THEM.

Two Australian women cricketers were stalked and molested in Indore, prompting outrage after BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya suggested the victims were partly to blame for leaving their hotel without permission. Despite calling the assault “unfortunate,” the minister focused on the players’ actions rather than the attacker, who was later arrested and identified as a serial offender. The incident sparked criticism over victim-blaming and raised concerns about India’s ability to protect female athletes while aspiring to host major international events.

