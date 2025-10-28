Radio From Hell Wellness Check from October 28th, 2025

Healthy Habits for Your Brain

As we age and experience stress our brains change. Often, we notice changes in mental and cognitive functions. While we can’t stop aging, we can do things to help keep our brains healthier longer. This will improve our quality of life and help mitigate risks of cognitive illness.

Go to the dentist. Good oral health can lead to improved brain health. A recent study showed that those with poor oral health were at higher risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Get enough sleep. During sleep our brain undergoes a process of removing toxins and negative protein build up. This process only happens during sleep and at the highest amounts during deep sleep.

Focus on relationships. Our best cognitive outcomes are associated with a strong social network. Deep and casual relationships have shown to increase brain health and longevity.

Move your body. Exercise enhances cognitive function and delays the onset of dementia. Try taking a walk, joining a local class or lifting weights several times per week.

Keep track of health metrics. High blood pressure, cholesterol, and/or blood sugar can have negative impacts on brain health. Talk to your doctor about keeping these markers in healthy levels.

Find a balance between stimulus and rest. Our brain needs both stimulus and rest to stay healthy. Make time to learn new things and to mentally rest. Try resting without watching TV or looking at your phone.

Eat a balanced diet Carbs are a major energy source for the brain, foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help fuel your brain. Try to eat a balance of nutrients to keep your brain and body functioning optimally.



These tips will help support brain health and help you live a longer healthier life. Start by trying one new thing at a time and if you need help, reach out to your healthcare team.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/mind-and-mood/12-ways-to-keep-your-brain-young

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10055602/