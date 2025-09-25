Boners of the Day From September 25th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: BOMB THE UNITED NATIONS; THAT’LL SHOW ‘EM.

A Fox News host, Jesse Watters, sparked controversy by suggesting the United Nations should be bombed after an elevator mishap involving Donald Trump, implying it could have been sabotage. Watters cited a Times report claiming UN staff joked about disabling elevators for Trump’s visit, and referred to the situation as an “insurrection.” Trump himself joked about the faulty elevator and teleprompter during his speech, though the White House called for an investigation. It was later revealed the elevator issue was caused by someone accidentally pressing the emergency stop. The incident is part of a broader pattern of extreme rhetoric on Fox News, including recent calls for violence against mentally ill homeless individuals.

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS IN CONSTANT CONTACT WITH THEM, EXCEPT WHEN I WASN’T.

During deadly flash floods in Texas, FEMA’s response was delayed because officials couldn’t reach Acting Administrator David Richardson for nearly 24 hours. His inaccessibility came amid a new policy by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requiring her approval for spending over $100,000, further slowing emergency resource deployment. FEMA’s top-tier search-and-rescue teams didn’t arrive until four days after the disaster, missing a critical response window. Current and former officials say these leadership issues and policy changes have undermined FEMA’s ability to act quickly in emergencies.

Boner Candidate #3: NUTRALOAF FOR DINNER AGAIN?!!!!

Inmates at Cache County Jail in Utah went on a hunger strike after being punished with Nutraloaf, a bland, dense food often criticized as inhumane. The jail served Nutraloaf to inmates who shared food, which is against jail rules, though many inmates say sharing is done to help those who are hungry due to small portion sizes. Critics, including legal experts, argue that Nutraloaf constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and can have negative health effects. Sheriff Chad Jensen defended the jail’s practices, stating that meals meet federal guidelines and Nutraloaf is rarely used. Despite the protest, the jail has no plans to increase food portions or stop using Nutraloaf as discipline.

