Geek News From September 25th, 2025

The Bride (2026)

In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.

IT: Welcome to Derry

It will follow the events in the 1960s, the time leading up to the events of the first film in the Stephen King It series.

Queens of the Dead

Drag queens and club kids battle zombies craving brains during a zombie outbreak at their drag show in Brooklyn, putting personal conflicts aside to utilize their distinct abilities against the undead threat.

The Boy in the Iron Box

The book, The Boy in the Iron Box written by Guillermo del Toro, is getting a movie adaptation written by the author Guillermo del Toro and directed by David Prior. The film will be about a plane carrying a team of mercenaries crashes on a remote snowy summit. They come across a maze-like stone fortress, and terror takes a new shape.

