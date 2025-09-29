Boners of the Day From September 29th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE DAMAGE MUST BE PAID FOR

A group of residents at the Soaring Eagles Townhomes in Colorado Springs is protesting a $20,752.12 loss assessment each homeowner was required to pay due to damage from an August 2024 hailstorm. The HOA’s assessment stems from a $3.1 million deductible on their insurance claim, which was divided equally among the 150 homes in the community. Some residents, including Heather McBroom, argue that the HOA’s assessment violates a $10,000 cap in the community’s Declaration and is unaffordable for many homeowners, especially elderly or single parents. The HOA maintains that the large deductible is a result of rising insurance costs in Colorado, where percentage-based deductibles are now standard. Legal action is being considered by the residents, with calls for reforms in the insurance market and more transparent, compassionate solutions from the HOA.

Boner Candidate #2: AN IMPORTANT WARNING FROM SOMEONE WHO HAS NO IDEA WHAT SHE’S TALKING ABOUT

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, lacking any medical expertise, recently sparked controversy by claiming that pregnant women who take Tylenol are “denying science” and prioritizing their dislike of Donald Trump over their babies’ health. This commentary echoes baseless conspiracy theories about acetaminophen, despite medical professionals affirming its safety for managing pain and fever during pregnancy. Doctors warn that spreading such misinformation could harm maternal and fetal health, with critics suggesting the agenda may be to deflect attention from Trump’s controversies.

Boner Candidate #3: NEVER COME TO AMERICA AGAIN

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is reviewing an incident in Western New York involving a CBP officer and a Canadian tourist, which was captured on video and posted online. In the footage, the officer can be heard telling the tourists, “Never come to the U.S. again,” before closely following their vehicle. CBP confirmed the incident occurred near exit 24 on Interstate 190 on September 22 and stated that it is conducting a managerial review of the situation. The agency emphasized its commitment to high standards of integrity and professionalism, taking allegations of employee misconduct seriously.

