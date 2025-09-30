Boners of the Day From September 30th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: MAGIC BEDS…ANOTHER WAY TO GET YOU TO… LOOK OVER THERE!!!!

President Donald Trump posted a fake AI-generated video on Truth Social promoting a non-existent product called “medbeds,” claiming these devices could cure diseases and even regrow limbs. The video, presented as a Fox News report, featured Trump announcing the creation of “medbed hospitals” and a “MedBed card” for every American, though such technology is a conspiracy popular among far-right and QAnon circles. While some companies have capitalized on the medbed hype by selling related products, none have proven to be legitimate medical advancements. The video was quickly deleted after about twelve hours, and the motive behind Trump’s post remains unclear.

Boner Candidate #2:

J.K. Rowling responded sharply on X to recent comments made by Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. Watson had expressed that differing views from Rowling on trans issues don’t negate their personal experiences or the affection she holds for Rowling. Rowling, however, accused Watson of being “ignorant” and criticized her for continuing to publicly critique Rowling’s views despite their past professional relationship. Rowling argued that Watson’s wealth and fame shield her from the real-world issues faced by women, such as the impact of trans policies on spaces like bathrooms and prisons. In her lengthy post, Rowling also reflected on her own hardships growing up, contrasting them with Watson’s privileged upbringing, and suggested that Watson’s recent support for trans activism led her to be “honest” about her feelings.

Boner Candidate #3:

Two paramedics in Powell County, Kentucky, are at risk of losing their licenses after administering antivenom to a snake researcher, Jim Harrison, who was bitten by a venomous Jameson’s mamba. Harrison, in critical condition, was treated by paramedics Eddie Barnes and his partner, who were unable to contact their supervisor but consulted an ER doctor for approval. The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services is considering license revocation, as the paramedics were not certified as “wilderness paramedics,” the only professionals authorized to administer antivenom.

