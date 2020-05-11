Boner Fight for May 11th, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1:OH, COME ON. WE’RE BASICALLY BOTH PREGNANT.

Pregnancy can be hard. Ideally, when a couple decides to have children, they should both be on-board with the responsibilities and changes now facing them. One woman found herself flabbergasted when, while pregnant, she asked her husband if he would help more around the house. His response was no. His reasoning? Because he believes they’re both basically pregnant. The husband wrote into the “Am I the A**hole?” (AITA) subReddit, hoping for “honest feedback.” He emphasized first that he wanted feedback and didn’t want to draw his wife’s attention.

BONER CANDIDATE #3:WE DID OUR TIME

A Castle Rock restaurant reopened its doors to full dine-in service May 10, allowing dozens of customers inside despite public health orders put in place in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. C&C Coffee and Kitchen, a breakfast and Korean kitchen at 4284 Trail Boss Drive, had a line out the door about 10 a.m. Mother’s Day. Families of all sizes filed in past a “bouncer” with a visible sidearm. Every seat was taken as folks dined in. The floor was packed with people standing, waiting for coffee or take-out orders. One person could be seen wearing a mask inside the building. “I expected it to be busy. I never expected this,” owner April Arellano said. “I’m so happy so many people came out to support the Constitution and stand up for what is right. We did our time. We did our two weeks. We did more than two weeks…and we were failing. We had to do something.” Arellano posted on Facebook stating the Castle Rock Police Department notified the Tri-County Health Department of the violation of Colorado Order 20-24, stating all restaurants must cease dine-in service until at least May 31.

