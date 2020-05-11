Geek News on the Radio for May 11th, 2020

EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW TO SURVIVE COVID-19 I LEARNED BY WATCHING SCIFI & HORROR MOVIES

Silence of the Lambs TV series casts Pretty Little Liars star as new Clarice Starling

CBS has cast the iconic role of Clarice Starling in its TV sequel to The Silence of the Lambs. Previously played to Oscar-winning effect by Jodie Foster and later portrayed by Julianne Moore, the resilient FBI agent pursues both sexual predators and serial killers, and in the new spin-off she’ll also navigate the political world of Washington. The actress up for the job? None other than Pretty Little Liars star Rebecca Breeds. The drama, titled Clarice, takes place a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, which saw the titular agent utilising Dr Hannibal Lecter’s sadistic insight to catch a killer known as Buffalo Bill. The sequel series focuses on the untold personal story of Clarice as she returns to the daily grind. Audiences will also get to see for the first time her inner turmoil as Clarice continues her psychological journey of escaping a challenging childhood.

Queen Latifah to star in ‘Equalizer’ reboot with Chris Noth

Queen Latifah is becoming a drama queen. The Academy Award-nominated singer-actress is set to star in a reboot of the popular 1980s dramatic series “The Equalizer.” Earlier this year, CBS had given its thumbs-up for a pilot episode, Deadline reported in January. Based on the 1985-1989 series starring Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence agent with a cryptic history seeking justice for victims who have been wronged, Latifah is slated to assume a similar role. Denzel Washington played the title role in a big-screen 2014 version of “The Equalizer” and its sequel four years later.Chris Noth, the former “Law & Order and “Sex and the City” star, will reportedly portray a former CIA director who shares a past with Latifah’s character. According to Deadline, Noth had been considered for the role prior to shooting the pilot, but a scheduling conflict prevented him from signing on. As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, Noth’s prior engagement fell through.

Val Kilmer on why he left Batman role: “It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman”

In a detailed and candid profile in The New York Times, Val Kilmer has opened up about his career, his battle with cancer, and the industry as a whole. During the article, Kilmer touched on his time as Batman in the ’90s, and how he feels about the character. Known for many roles throughout his career, Kilmer infamously played the role of Bruce Wayne in the film Batman Forever. Donning the cape and cowl after Michael Keaton’s two turns, his portrayal was met with mixed feelings at the time and led to the Top Gun actor exiting the role before the next film Batman & Robin. Kilmer spoke about the time his family came to see him on set, and his children cared more about the props and wanting to ride in the Batmobile than him as the titular character. That’s when Kilmer realized anyone could wear the mask: “That’s why it’s so easy to have five or six Batmans. It’s not about Batman. There is no Batman.”

‘The Mandalorian’: Temuera Morrison Returns to ‘Star Wars’ Universe to Play Boba Fett

The Mandalorian is bringing a familiar helmet back to the Star Wars galaxy. Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in 2002’s Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, will appear in season two of the Disney+ Star Wars series. Sources say Morrison will play Boba Fett, the famed bounty hunter who first appeared on the big screen in 1980’s Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and who seemingly died in 1983’s Return of the Jedi as he fell into a sarlacc pit. Actor Jeremy Bulloch portrayed the character in the original trilogy. Boba Fett is expected to play just a small role in season two of the series, after the character was teased in the season one episode “The Gunslinger,” when a mysterious figure sporting the bounty hunter’s trademark spurs approached the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Paramount Lands Comedy Spec ‘The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed’ Starring Gina Rodriguez

Paramount Pictures has landed the spec script “The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed” with Gina Rodriguez attached to star, sources tell Variety. “The Eternals” scribe Ryan Firpo penned the script. Rodriguez will also produce under her I Can and I Will banner alongside Kaz and Ryan Firpo’s Badlands. Molly Breeskin will executive produce through I Can and I Will.The story follows Candice (Rodriguez) and Izzy, two hapless pot growers who, after their entire crop of weed inexplicably goes missing, uncover an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s marijuana supply. Sources say studio execs felt the story fell in line with other Paramount comedies like “Anchorman,” “Airplane!” and “Blazing Saddles,” and moved quickly to acquire it. The project also gives Rodriguez another star vehicle in her development slate after her breakout role on the CW series “Jane the Virgin,” which won her a Golden Globe in 2015.

