Boner Fight for May 1st, 2020

BONER CANDIDATE #1: GUN TOTIN’ PROTESTORS

Chaos erupted at the Michigan statehouse, where more than 100 demonstrators burst into the Capitol to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order. A crowd gathered outside Thursday morning, but after noon some of them made their way into the statehouse demanding to be let onto the House floor, according to videos shot from the scene by local reporters. “Let us in, let us in, let us in,” demonstrators chanted. Some demonstrators shouted that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was a tyrant, and one demonstrator outside carried a sign calling for the Democratic governor’s execution. Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today. Almost none of the protesters were wearing a protective mask, but many carried rifles, and they packed into the building’s entryway shouting and chanting. One video showed a man bellowing “redcoats” at Michigan State Police troopers, who were wearing medical masks as the demonstrators gathered around them, and others shouted “heil Whitmer.”

BONER CANDIDATE #2:WE NEED TO FREE UP THE HOUSING.

In the wake of a Facebook post where he suggested that society should allow people who are weak, elderly, or homeless to succumb to coronavirus, a California politician is on the receiving end of some serious blowback. In the April 23 post, Antioch planning commissioner chair Ken Turnage II said that coronavirus is like a forest fire that burns “old trees, fallen brush and scrub-shrub sucklings” that drain resources, adding that society will “strengthen” when the pandemic “is all settled.” “We would have significant loss of life, we would lose many elderly, that would reduce burdens in our defunct Social Security System, health care cost (once the wave subsided), make jobs available for others and it would also free up housing in which we are in dire need of,” Turnage wrote in the post that has since been deleted.

