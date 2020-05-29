Boner Fight for May 29th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1:THIS BABY IS DEFECTIVE. WHERE CAN I RETURN HIM?

A popular parenting YouTuber has come under fire after permanently placing her autistic son — whom she adopted from China in October 2017 — with another family. Myka Stauffer, whose YouTube channel has hundreds of thousands of followers, and her husband, James, made the announcement Tuesday in a video titled “an update on our family.” In the video, the couple say that they have decided to “rehome” their now 4-year-old son Huxley due to unspecified behavioral issues. “Once Huxley came home, there was a lot more special needs that we weren’t aware of, and that we were not told,” James Stauffer said in the video shared on Tuesday. “For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting,” he continued. “We’ve never wanted to be in this position. And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible … we truly love him.” “Do I feel like a failure as a mom? Like, 500%,” Myka Stauffer said in the video.

Boner Candidate #2:JUNK MAIL

Some Americans may be unwittingly throwing their long-awaited stimulus payments in the trash. That’s because, starting last week, the Treasury Department and the IRS started sending out economic impact payments in regular white envelopes that could be confused for junk mail. While some people have already received their payments as direct deposits or paper checks in the mail, almost 4 million people — including those for whom the agency does not have bank accounts on file — will be getting their stimulus payments in the form of prepaid debit cards. The only problem is that the debit cards come in envelopes that say “Money Network Cardholder Services” and do not bear any federal markings. That has prompted some recipients to complain that they look too similar to unwanted credit card offers, leading some to accidentally throw the cards — which could contain as much as $3,400 for a family of four — in the trash.

