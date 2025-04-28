Geek News For April 28th, 2025

Alien Earth- Gestation Complete Trailer

Ella Fanning- Badlands Trailer

Ever wonder why Yoda talks the way he does? Here’s why!

Star Wars creator George Lucas has finally answered the question of why the iconic Jedi master Yoda’s speaks the way he does. At the 45th anniversary screening of “The Empire Strikes Back” , Lucas reveled that Yoda’s speech was a way to get people to pay attention to what he was saying. Stating that Yoda is basically the philosopher of the movie and he needed a way for people to actually listen, especially for the children that watch the movies.

Star Trek and SpongeBob SquarePants crossover