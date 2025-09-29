Geek News From September 29th, 2025

Insomniac Wolverine

A gameplay trailer has released for Insomniacs Wolverine.

Star Wars Visions

The Anime Star Wars Visions is getting a season 3 which is set to release on October 29th on Disney+

Spider-Man New Villain

Spider-Man villain Tombstone is confirmed for the new Spider-Man film and will be played the Marvin Jones III, who voiced Tombstone in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider verse.

Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis will be coming out of retirement to reprise his role as “Lord Dark Helmet” in the upcoming film Space Balls 2: The Sequel.

