Geek News From September 29th, 2025

Insomniac Wolverine
A gameplay trailer has released for Insomniacs Wolverine.
Star Wars Visions
The Anime Star Wars Visions is getting a season 3 which is set to release on October 29th on Disney+
Spider-Man New Villain
Spider-Man villain Tombstone is confirmed for the new Spider-Man film and will be played the Marvin Jones III, who voiced Tombstone in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider verse.
Rick Moranis
Rick Moranis will be coming out of retirement to reprise his role as “Lord Dark Helmet” in the upcoming film Space Balls 2: The Sequel.