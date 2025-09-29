Alt. Rock News

Geek News From September 29th, 2025

Posted on

Insomniac Wolverine

A gameplay trailer has released for Insomniacs Wolverine.

Read Here

 

Star Wars Visions

The Anime Star Wars Visions is getting a season 3 which is set to release on October 29th on Disney+

Read Here

 

Spider-Man New Villain

Spider-Man villain Tombstone is confirmed for the new Spider-Man film and will be played the Marvin Jones III, who voiced Tombstone in the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider verse.

Read Here

 

Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis will be coming out of retirement to reprise his role as “Lord Dark Helmet” in the upcoming film Space Balls 2: The Sequel.

Read Here 

author avatar
Radio From Hell
See Full Bio
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();