Geek News on the Radio for August 1st, 2024

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ blew up the box office!

The comic book film earned $211 million in its first weekend in North American theaters, Disney said Monday. That’s $6 million more than was estimated on Sunday. Read More Here!

Russo brothers got paid, and so does Robert Downey Jr.

The Russo brothers are reportedly getting $80 million dollars to direct the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” films. This makes Robert Downey Jr. the most paid actor for back to back films. Read More Here!

Ryan Reynolds to Star in Netflix Adaptation of ‘Dragons Lair’

It’s been more than two years since Ryan Reynolds signed on to star in a Dragon’s Lair movie for Netflix. Since then, the platform has greenlit a number of other video game adaptations. Read More Here!

‘Battlestar Galactica’ Reboot No Longer in the Works at Peacock

The long-gestating reboot of Battlestar Galactica is no longer in development at Peacock. Read More Here!