Boner of the Day for August 1st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HEY JESSE, YOU’D BE A LOT PRETTIER IF YOU JUST SMILED MORE.
Jesse Waters is convinced that if you vote for a woman, then you will transition to one as well. During yesterday’s episode of The Five, Jesse Waters said, “It’s not the party of virtue, security, it’s not the party of strength, it’s definitely not the party of family. And to be a man and then vote for a woman just because she’s a woman is either childish, that person has mommy issues, or they are just trying to be accepted by other women. I heard the scientists say the other day that when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.”
Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU DON’T TEACH THE BIBLE YOU CAN JUST MOVE TO CALIFORNIA
Oklahoma state Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, has been pushing to force the state’s curriculum to include teaching of the Holy Bible. He has been facing immense backlash from school districts across the state of Oklahoma. Ryan stated, “I’m going to tell these woke administrators, if they’re going to break the law and not teach it, they can go to California. Here in Oklahoma schools, we’re going to make sure that history is taught. We want our kids here in Oklahoma to understand American history better than any in the country, and we’re laying out a roadmap for every state to follow. When I ran three years ago, they were crystal clear. Why in the world are we not teaching our kids that our rights came from God? Why in the world are we not referencing all these unbelievable moments in American history where the Bible was cited? It is absolutely part of our history.”
Boner Candidate #3: WE’VE GOT WEAPONS DETECTORS AT OUR SCHOOL BUT…WE DON’T HAVE ANYONE THAT KNOWS HOW TO USE THEM.
West High School, East High School and Highland High School has all installed weapons detectors to help keep students and staff safe, and recently we have learned the district will not fund staffing for the machines. Yandary Chatwin, Salt Lake City School District spokesperson said, “When we put them in this last fall, we knew that it would be on a trial basis they were on a trial basis for a short time, and now we’re working on figuring out what next steps are. They explained that it was rejected because they believe that the proposal basically amounted to supplanting funds, which is using money towards a purpose that has already designated funds for. Some schools may have room in their budgets to fund staffing on their own, just at their one school,” added Chatwin. “Some schools may choose to use these at extracurricular events like sporting events or dances on campus.”