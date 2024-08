Megalopolis Trailer Pulled from Internet

The upcoming Francis Ford Coppola film trailer was pulled from the internet after using fake movie critic reviews. Read more here!

New A24 movie-Y2k Trailer

Coming to theaters December 6th, 2024

Pacific Rim TV Series

A prequel TV series for the movies is coming soon! Read more here!

Verified HOT movie ratings

Rotten Tomatoes has added another movie rating designation called Verified Hot! Read more here!