Boner of the Day for August 22nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T HAVE ANY EXTRA BANDAGES
A couple was arrested in Miami International Airport earlier this week after being asked to leave the plane they were on due to potential biohazard. Eugenio Hernandez-Garnier and his wife Yusleydis Loyola were escorted off a Vegas-bound flight by police after the couple had refused to get off when told by flight attendants they couldn’t fly. Hernandez-Garnier had boarded the plane with a bandage on his head that was falling off and a head wound that appeared to be bloody. This concerned flight attendants for the potential risk the blood could pose to the other passengers. When police arrived to take the couple off the plane, Loyola screamed that her husband’s wound was older, and the blood was dry since he’d had a hair transplant. Loyola had also had surgery in Miami and the two had not been medically cleared to fly, so police took the couple to the hospital to be assessed, then took them for booking.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: NEW PANTIES MADE MY DAUGHTER PREGNANT
A woman in China was throwing accusations at an online company that they were responsible for her teenage daughter getting pregnant after she bought underwear from them. The company posted online the text conversation between the woman and customer service, where the woman was accusing the company and customer service was explaining that the accusations were impossible in more ways than one. It was found later that when this woman took her daughter to the doctor for an exam, the daughter admitted the pregnancy had happened differently.
via Dimsum Daily
Boner Candidate #3: THE TWERKING PRINCIPAL
At Buhach Colony High School in Atwater, California, principal Robert Nunes has been suspended until further notice after a video from a school assembly appears to show Nunes giving and receiving a lap dance with the school mascot. A parent named Ryan Attebery posted the video asking others if they thought the behavior was inappropriate, to which many people, including other parents of students at the school, agreed it was. In the video, Nunes is seen grabbing the microphone after the dancing and says, “What happens in Buhach stays in Buhach.” Although many agree and think the behavior was inappropriate, many also don’t think it is offensive at all and don’t know why the situation is being blown up so much.
via The Sun