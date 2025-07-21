Geek News On The Radio For July 21st, 2025

New Tron Ares Trailer
Superman Success
Superman has been receiving lots of good reviews, and made lots of money since opening.
Fantastic Four Opening
Fantastic Four has gotten great reviews from preview showings, people say its bringing Jack Kirby’s vision to life.
Another Judge Dredd
Taika Waititi and Drew Pierce have confirmed that they are going to be making a new Judge Dredd movie.
Captain Planet Live Action
A Captain Planet live action series on Netflix has been confirmed, based on the animated series Captain Planet and the Planeteers.
Invincible New Seasons
Invincible has just been renewed for a 5th season, with season 4 set to premiere in 2026.
Assassins Creed Live Action Adaptaion
Assassins Creed is officially getting a Live Action series, as Netflix greenlit he project for the game series.
Hot Wheels Movie
Hot Wheels, the popular toys focused on cars, is getting a movie directed by Jon Chu.