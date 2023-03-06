Geek News on the Radio for March 6th, 2023

Time-Waster Easter Eggs on Google

Go to your Google search bar and type in “grogu” or “the last of us”, look toward the bottom of the screen, click the widget, waste time!

Watch the trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Northampton Gets Ninja Turtle Tribute

The city of Northhampton, MA is planning to use $20,000 of the $4 million they received under the American Rescue Plan Act on four custom manhole covers with art that depicts each of the Ninja Turtles.

via Boston.com

Watch the trailer for A Disturbance in the Force