Geek News on the Radio for May 16th, 2024

Dune: Prophecy Trailer
Coming to Max this Fall.
Dune: Part 2 on Max
Dune: Part 2 is coming to Max on May 21st!
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2
Returns August 2nd on Prime.
Megalopolis Trailer
Coming soon to IMAX.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer (EXPLICIT CONTENT)
Coming soon to Max!
Spider-Man: Noir with Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage is set to star in the new tv series Spider-Man: Noir which is set in 1930’s New York. Read more here!
Natasha Lyonne in Fantastic Four
Natasha Lyonne is set to be in Fantastic Four in a mystery role! Read more here!
5th season of The Boys
Season 5 of The Boys has been confirmed before season 4 has even debuted on Prime! Read more here!
Sydney Sweeney doing Barbarella
Sydney Sweeney has been set to be in the Barbarella reboot. Read more here!