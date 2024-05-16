Geek News on the Radio for May 16th, 2024

Dune: Prophecy Trailer

Coming to Max this Fall.

Dune: Part 2 on Max

Dune: Part 2 is coming to Max on May 21st!

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2

Returns August 2nd on Prime.

Megalopolis Trailer

Coming soon to IMAX.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer (EXPLICIT CONTENT)

Coming soon to Max!

Spider-Man: Noir with Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage is set to star in the new tv series Spider-Man: Noir which is set in 1930’s New York. Read more here!

Natasha Lyonne in Fantastic Four

Natasha Lyonne is set to be in Fantastic Four in a mystery role! Read more here!

5th season of The Boys

Season 5 of The Boys has been confirmed before season 4 has even debuted on Prime! Read more here!

Sydney Sweeney doing Barbarella

Sydney Sweeney has been set to be in the Barbarella reboot. Read more here!