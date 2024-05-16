Boner of the Day for May 16th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS.
In Canyonlands National Park in Moab, Utah, park rangers are looking for a man and woman who handled and stole historical artifacts from an archeological site. “National parks are some of the most special, treasured, and protected areas of our country. To protect their natural and cultural resources for this and future generations, all visitors to national parks are expected to follow park laws and regulations and practice Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact on park lands,” said the National Park Service in an announcement on Wednesday. The man and woman are still unidentified, and the National Park Service is asking for any tips to help find them.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THERE GOES BEAN, RIGHT DOWN THE TOILET.
A Florida man, Bret Dahl, broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house and caused over $3,000 worth of damages, including flushing a beta fish named Bean down the toilet. The ex-girlfriend said Dahl broke into her home around 2:30 am while she was sleeping through a back window. The woman ran to her brother’s house for help and called 911. Dahl was later arrested and is being charged with 5 different offenses.
via Wesh
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: SOUNDS TO ME THAT THEY GOT WHAT THEY DESERVED.
In Charleston, West Virginia on Capitol Hill, there has been some sort of outbreak throughout people working at the Capitol where those affected are having symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, and extreme fevers. State officials are now investigating the supposed outbreak as maybe a case of people allegedly drinking raw milk. Governor Earl Ray Tomblin passed a bill recently okaying the distribution of raw milk as long as the ones consuming it acknowledge the health risks of drinking it as well as the animals the milk come from are screened and tested within the year. “I still have concerns. When you listen to the health experts, there are people who do become ill sometimes because of tainted raw milk that has not been pasteurized. I would just caution anybody that you should know the source of your milk, that it’s safe and clean before you drink it,” said Tomblin.
via CBS News