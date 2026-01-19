Geek News on the Radio From January 19th, 2026

The Bride
Are you ready for…..THE BRIDE!? Only in theaters and IMAX on March 6th.
One Piece Season 2
Uh, oh! The Baroques have arrived! ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE sets sail March 10, only on Netflix.
Tomb Raider
See Sophie Turner transform into Lara Croft in new ‘Tomb Raider’ pic
God of War
‘God of War’: Teresa Palmer to Join Ryan Hurst in Live-Action Adaptation
Speedy Gonzales
Speedy Gonzales Movie Back in Development at Warner Bros. With New Director
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2 becomes Hollywood’s biggest animated film ever!