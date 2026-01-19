Geek News on the Radio From January 19th, 2026

The Bride

Are you ready for…..THE BRIDE!? Only in theaters and IMAX on March 6th.

One Piece Season 2

Uh, oh! The Baroques have arrived! ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE sets sail March 10, only on Netflix.

Tomb Raider

See Sophie Turner transform into Lara Croft in new ‘Tomb Raider’ pic

God of War

‘God of War’: Teresa Palmer to Join Ryan Hurst in Live-Action Adaptation

Speedy Gonzales

Speedy Gonzales Movie Back in Development at Warner Bros. With New Director

Zootopia 2

Zootopia 2 becomes Hollywood’s biggest animated film ever!

