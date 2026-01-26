Geek News on the Radio From January 26th, 2026

He-Man
The Official Masters of the Universe Trailer has been released!
Maul – Shadow Lord
The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on Disney+
Invincible Season 4
Invincible Season 4 will release on March 18th!
Super Girl
It’s called making an entrance. Supergirl lands in theaters and IMAX June 26!
The Muppet Show
Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!