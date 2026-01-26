Geek News on the Radio From January 26th, 2026

He-Man

The Official Masters of the Universe Trailer has been released!

Read Here

Maul – Shadow Lord

The two-episode premiere of Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord streams April 6 only on Disney+

Read Here

Invincible Season 4

Invincible Season 4 will release on March 18th!

Read Here

Super Girl

It’s called making an entrance. Supergirl lands in theaters and IMAX June 26!

Read Here

The Muppet Show

Kermit, Miss Piggy and the beloved Muppets ensemble are back with a brand-new special event. Music, comedy, and a whole lot of chaos are bound to ensue when The Muppets once again take the stage of the original Muppet Theatre with their very special guest, Sabrina Carpenter!

Read Here