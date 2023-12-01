Radio From Hell | 12.01.2023

ON TODAY’S RADIO FROM HELL SHOW

It’s Friday which can only mean, Sean Means is back to review the latest releases on the big screen, and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, it’s time to Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy talking Porters Fire Whiskey and taking your booze questions, then we play a round of Beat Gina. Plus, Victoria joins us for our Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and as always, we finish the day out with the Boner Recap, Big Boy News and then Dave the Flower Guy is back to crown the winner of Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!