Boner of the Day for December 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: BEEN THERE DONE THAT…..WHAT EV.
Likely the nation’s most arrested criminal is behind bars again. She was recently released late October. Now she faces nearly two dozen charges ranging from identity theft to a D.U.I. Chelsea Steiniger, 31, was described as being ‘jovial’ despite the circumstances of facing 21 charges. “Her number of arrests exceed those of anyone else that I’ve ever heard of,” local lawyer Scott Goodman stated. The police report stated from the database, Steiniger has been arrested at least 63 times.
via The Messenger
Boner Candidate #2: COME ON NFL…LET K-FITZ BACK IN THE END ZONE.
Kevin Fitzgibbons, 20, has been suspended from his position as an NFL cameraman. Kevin received the suspension because Tyreek Hill, Dolphins receiver, took Kevin’s phone after a touchdown to record himself celebrating. Kevin claimed, “Tyreek scored a touchdown in the exact same corner of the end zone that I was filming in. He noticed me and surprised me by grabbing my phone and doing a backflip. One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: OH SO THIS IS WHAT THEY MEAN WHEN THEY SAY ‘MOMS FOR LIBERTY.’
Mom’s for Liberty has been receiving fair backlash due to members in their higher echelon being accused, or charged with sexual crimes. Christian is the Florida GOP Chair, and husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler. Christian Ziegler is under criminal investigation. A woman who was in a polyamorous relationship with Bridget, and Christian states that Christian raped her when the two were alone. A search warrant has been executed for Christian’s phone by police.
via Rolling Stone