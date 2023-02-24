Radio From Hell | 2.24.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, it’s Friday and Sean Means has this week’s movie reviews including Cocaine Bear and we find out who is Boner of the Day. Then, Jimmy the Wine Guy joins us to Have Another Drink featuring Sugar House Distillery’s Malt Whisky and Gina has a Morsel of Murder for us. After that, we play a round of Beat Gina and Mayor Wilson joins us with a Salt Lake Update. Then as always, we finish out with Frank Christ and Dave the Flower Guy crowning the Boner of the Week.

Watch Above or Listen Below!