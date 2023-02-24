Boner of the Day for February 24th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YA EVER SEEN ONE OF THESE WEARING FLIP-FLOPS?

A man in Brazil was arrested after complaints of harassment from multiple women. The man was at a parade dressed to look like a giant penis. The man can be seen in a photo wearing the costume and flip-flops while being led away by security.

via The Nation

Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN SOMEONE STUPID INTERVIEWS SOMEONE WHO IS ALSO STUPID.

During a recent episode of Donald Trump Jr.’s podcast, “Triggered”, Kyle Rittenhouse made the claim that during his trial he was “up against these George Soros-funded prosecutors”. Trump Jr. believed his claim saying, “Was that what was going on? Were these guys getting some sort of backhanded donations?” Ritten house replied, “I guarantee it. I don’t know for sure, I don’t know for 100 percent fact. But I guarantee. I’m sure of it.”

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #3: BIDEN DID A FACE PLANT… RIGHT INTO HIS DEEP CATHOLIC FAITH.

Many social media users were confused by the ash on Joe Biden’s forehead during a recent appearance on the White House lawn. Biden had ash placed on his forehead by an archbishop to mark the beginning of lent on Wednesday, but many people mistook the mark for a bruise. One Twitter user wrote, “Did he face plant or did he walk into something?”

via Newsweek