Radio From Hell | 3.10.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show
We start with Frank Christ presents They’re Fine, Just Fine and followed by an interview with Don and Dinver Criddle, and crown the Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners calls with Hello Yeah What, just before challenging a listener to Beat Gina. And of course, we finish with the Boner Recap, news and our Wellness Check.
Watch above or listen below!!!
beat gina, beatgina, BillAllred, boneroftheday, caity4short, Don and Dinver Criddle, frankcrist, GinaBarberi, Hello Yeah What, KerryJackson, Mona, Mona Community Notes, news, puppycam, radiofromhell, radiofromhelllive, radiofromhellpodcast, rfh, rfhpodcast, slcradio, sports, Utah Word, Utah Word of the Day, VaxCam, Wellness Check, X96, x96live