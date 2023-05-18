Radio From Hell | 5.18.2023

On today’s Radio From Hell Show, we get going with listener check-in’s and Frank Christ tells us who is They’re Fine, Just Fine. Then Kerry has full Geek News for us and we find out who is Boner of the Day. After that, we take listeners calls with Hello Yeah What and we challenge a listener to Beat Gina, then the one and only Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins talks with us about everything they are doing and their show happening in September. And as always, we finish the with the Boner Recap and news.

Watch Above or Listen Below!