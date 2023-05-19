Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 19th, 2023

Opening May 19, 2023
Artsies:
Master Gardener — Dark character study — some theaters — 2 1/2 stars
A meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. via IMDB
Director: Paul Schrader
Stars: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell
Carmen — Dance-filled migration drama — Broadway — 3 stars
Benjamin Millepied’s complete reimagining of CARMEN tells a story through an experimental dreamscape featuring an original score and songs. via IMDB
Director: Benjamin Millepied
Stars: Loïc Barrere, Alexander Dinelaris, Lisa Loomer
Fartsies:
Fast X — “Fast and the Furious” silliness — theaters — 2 1/2 stars
Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. via IMDB
Director: Louis Leterrier
Stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham