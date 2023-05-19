Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 19th, 2023

Opening May 19, 2023

Artsies:

Master Gardener — Dark character study — some theaters — 2 1/2 stars

A meticulous horticulturist who is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. via IMDB

Director: Paul Schrader

Stars: Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell

Carmen — Dance-filled migration drama — Broadway — 3 stars

Benjamin Millepied’s complete reimagining of CARMEN tells a story through an experimental dreamscape featuring an original score and songs. via IMDB

Director: Benjamin Millepied

Stars: Loïc Barrere, Alexander Dinelaris, Lisa Loomer

Fartsies:

Fast X — “Fast and the Furious” silliness — theaters — 2 1/2 stars

Dom Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes. via IMDB

Director: Louis Leterrier

Stars: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham