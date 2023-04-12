Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.12.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, April 14th

VV/Ville Valo at The Depot (all ages)

Saturday, April 15th

Enslaved & Insomnium at The Complex

Sunday, April 16th

Tennis at The Depot (all ages)

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, April 14th

The Garcia Project (Night 1) at The Stateroom – Link

Snakehips at Soundwell – Link

Guava Tree at Guava Tree at Kilby Court – Link

Saturday, April 15th

Lucero: Should’ve Learned By Now Tour 2023 with special guests The Shackletons at Commonwealth Room – Link

The Garcia Project (Night 2) at The Stateroom – Link

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link

Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link

Friday, April 14th

Evening with Brazil, Africa, & Puerto Rico at Alliance Theater – Link

Saturday, April 15th

Spring Barket: Sponsored by Dog Training Elite SLC at Wheeler Farm – Link

Farmers Markets

Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link

