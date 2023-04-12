Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 4.12.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Live Nation Events
Friday, April 14th
VV/Ville Valo at The Depot (all ages)
Saturday, April 15th
Enslaved & Insomnium at The Complex
Sunday, April 16th
Tennis at The Depot (all ages)
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, April 14th
The Garcia Project (Night 1) at The Stateroom – Link
Snakehips at Soundwell – Link
Guava Tree at Guava Tree at Kilby Court – Link
Saturday, April 15th
Lucero: Should’ve Learned By Now Tour 2023 with special guests The Shackletons at Commonwealth Room – Link
The Garcia Project (Night 2) at The Stateroom – Link
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year at South Towne Mall – Link
Plazapalooza at Snowbird – Weekends through 5/14 – Link
Friday, April 14th
Evening with Brazil, Africa, & Puerto Rico at Alliance Theater – Link
Saturday, April 15th
Spring Barket: Sponsored by Dog Training Elite SLC at Wheeler Farm – Link
Farmers Markets
Winter Market – Saturdays through April 22nd 10am – 2pm at the Gateway – Link