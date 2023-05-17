Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.17.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, May 19th

Flatland Cavalry at The Depot (sold out)

Placebo at The Complex

Rico Nasty at Soundwell

Saturday, May 20th

Alestorm at The Depot (21+)

Other Concerts and Community Events

Friday, May 19th

Johnny Mathis at Eccles Theater – Link

Brent Cobb with Morgan Snow at The State Room – Link

Placebo live at The Complex – Link

Saturday, May 20th

Fruit Bats at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Chris D’elia at Eccels Theater – Link

Bark at the Moon 2023 at The Gateway – Link

Salt Lake City Taco & Margarita Festival at America First Field – Link

All Weekend

Living Traditions Festival 2023 – Link

Paranormal Cirque Salt Lake City at 801 Convention Center – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators at Smith’s Ballpark – Link

