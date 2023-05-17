Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 5.17.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, May 19th
Flatland Cavalry at The Depot (sold out)
Placebo at The Complex
Rico Nasty at Soundwell
Saturday, May 20th
Alestorm at The Depot (21+)
Other Concerts and Community Events
Friday, May 19th
Johnny Mathis at Eccles Theater – Link
Brent Cobb with Morgan Snow at The State Room – Link
Placebo live at The Complex – Link
Saturday, May 20th
Fruit Bats at The Commonwealth Room – Link
Chris D’elia at Eccels Theater – Link
Bark at the Moon 2023 at The Gateway – Link
Salt Lake City Taco & Margarita Festival at America First Field – Link
All Weekend
Living Traditions Festival 2023 – Link
Paranormal Cirque Salt Lake City at 801 Convention Center – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators at Smith’s Ballpark – Link