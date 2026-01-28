Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 28th, 2026

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 30th: 

  • Aleman & Gera Mx at The Depot

Saturday the 31st:

  • United We Dance at The Depot

 

On Sale Friday at 10am: 

  • Elmiene – The Depot – February 28th 
  • Qveen Herby – The Depot – May 24th
  • Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amphitheater – June 14
  • Death Cab For Cutie – Sandy Amphitheater – July 29
  • The Growlers – The Depot – September 22nd
  • Em Beihold – June 8 at Soundwell
  • Black Veil Brides – April 30 at The Union
  • Pitbull w/ Lil Jon – June 3 – Utah First
  • Kid Cudi w M.I.A. & Big Boi – June 13th – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link
  • Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link
  • Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link 
  • 2026 DinoFest: Prehistoric Skies at NHMU 1/30-2/01 – Link 

Thursday the 29th 

  • V2 Presents – Kaskade at The Marquis – Link 

Friday the 30th 

  • V2 Presents – Boogie T at the Complex – Link 
  • Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets at the Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 31st:  

  • Cold Weather Venture at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Hazy Days Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Dallas Stars at The Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 1st:  

  • Full Moon Dinner – Feb 2026 at Snowbird – Link 

 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
