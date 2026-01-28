Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 28th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 30th:
- Aleman & Gera Mx at The Depot
Saturday the 31st:
- United We Dance at The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Elmiene – The Depot – February 28th
- Qveen Herby – The Depot – May 24th
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amphitheater – June 14
- Death Cab For Cutie – Sandy Amphitheater – July 29
- The Growlers – The Depot – September 22nd
- Em Beihold – June 8 at Soundwell
- Black Veil Brides – April 30 at The Union
- Pitbull w/ Lil Jon – June 3 – Utah First
- Kid Cudi w M.I.A. & Big Boi – June 13th – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link
- Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link
- Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link
- 2026 DinoFest: Prehistoric Skies at NHMU 1/30-2/01 – Link
Thursday the 29th:
- V2 Presents – Kaskade at The Marquis – Link
Friday the 30th:
- V2 Presents – Boogie T at the Complex – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets at the Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 31st:
- Cold Weather Venture at Kilby Court – Link
- Hazy Days Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Dallas Stars at The Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 1st:
- Full Moon Dinner – Feb 2026 at Snowbird – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link