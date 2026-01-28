Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for January 28th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 30th:

Aleman & Gera Mx at The Depot

Saturday the 31st:

United We Dance at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Elmiene – The Depot – February 28th

Qveen Herby – The Depot – May 24th

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – Sandy Amphitheater – June 14

Death Cab For Cutie – Sandy Amphitheater – July 29

The Growlers – The Depot – September 22nd

Em Beihold – June 8 at Soundwell

Black Veil Brides – April 30 at The Union

Pitbull w/ Lil Jon – June 3 – Utah First

Kid Cudi w M.I.A. & Big Boi – June 13th – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Full Weekend/Weekly:

3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link

Sundance Film Festival 2026 – 1/22-2/01 – Link

Valentine’s Tea 2026 at Grand America Hotel – 1/30-2/16 – Link

2026 DinoFest: Prehistoric Skies at NHMU 1/30-2/01 – Link

Thursday the 29th:

V2 Presents – Kaskade at The Marquis – Link

Friday the 30th:

V2 Presents – Boogie T at the Complex – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets at the Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 31st:

Cold Weather Venture at Kilby Court – Link

Hazy Days Market at 2 Row Brewing – Link

Utah Mammoth vs. Dallas Stars at The Delta Center – Link

Sunday the 1st:

Full Moon Dinner – Feb 2026 at Snowbird – Link

