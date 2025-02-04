Boner of the Day for February 4th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: WE CAN’T CALL THESE PEOPLE CARETAKERS

An elderly millionaire who was 91 when she was betrayed by her caretakers. Geraldine Clark had been sitting on a stock worth $9million. Instead her caretakers only left her with $200 after she died in March of 2023. Her despicable longtime caretakers would exploited her dementia to forge checks and drain her funds. Elders are targets for these financial exploitation due to their life-long savings. Geraldine was good with her money and invested it into major firms including Apple, IBM, and Johnson & Johnson. Geraldine spent more than 35 years at the senior home for ‘physical and financial comfort.’ She first hired her caretakers in 2010, paying them $15 an hour. In 2015 is when things took a turn, when Geraldine started increasing doses of Vicodin, Hydrocodone, opioid mixed with acetaminophen.

Boner Candidate #2: WE’VE GOT TO MAKE SURE THAT WHITE MEN ARE IN CHARGE.

Trumps State Department hired speechwriter Darren Beattie. He was hired for a top job just 15 weeks after he submitted a tweet stating “competent white men must be in charge.” One of many resurfaced controversial tweets. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be appointed Beattie as undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Almost 7 years after Beattie was fired for speaking at a conference with white nationalists. Beattie tried to clean up his words by putting out another tweet saying “Competent white men must be in charge if you want things to work. Unfortunately, our entire national ideology is predicated on coddling the feelings of women and minorities, and demoralizing competent white men.”

Boner Candidate #3: FAKE ICE AGENTS AND CATCH AND RELEASE. THIS IS WORKING OUT GREAT.

As the tension continues over Trumps crackdown on immigration has made nothing but chaos as ICE impersonators have been caught. Over the weekend a Temple University student was caught pretending to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer. 22 year old, Aidan Steigelmann is being charged with impersonating a public servant. He and another suspect were caught after entering a dorm on-campus wearing shirts that said “police and “ICE” well the other suspect recorded them. Steigelmann has been suspended during the on going investigation.

