Radio From Hell Wellness Check for August 19th, 2025

How to Feel Less Lonely and More Connected

In 2023 the U.S. Surgeon General released a report on what he deemed the loneliness epidemic. Since then, many have made changes in attempts to feel more connected and less lonely, but many are still longing for deeper connection. It can feel hard to connect and make time for friendship and relationships when our schedules are so busy, but this is an effort that is well worth the time and energy it takes. Here are some tips to help us feel more deeply connected to our friends, family, and community.

Understand the power of connection. Even if you are an introvert social connection is good for our health. Connection helps us live longer, recover from illness and injury more quickly, and live healthier overall. Good relationships lead to happiness and health.

Be intentional about the relationships you already have. Make time to connect with your friends and loved ones. Remember that connecting does not have to be a big event, you can text, call, and grocery shop, and these are all valid ways to spend time and energy with those you care about.

Learn the formula for feelings of connection and belonging. Research has shown that meaningful relationships need three things. Positivity, Consistency, and Vulnerability. In other words, the relationship should feel like a good part of your life, should be nurtured with consistent connection, and you should feel like you can share your true self.

Seek opportunities to serve and learn to ask for help when you need it. Try to support local and community service opportunities. Giving service is not only good for social connections, but also for our overall wellbeing. And be willing to reach out and ask for help when you need it. This is a skill and can take some practice.

Limit activities that increase feelings of loneliness. Try to spend less time on social media and in front of screens generally. If you are in unhealthy or imbalanced relationships try to limit time spent with those individuals. Practice setting boundaries.

Get to know your own connection needs and values. Learn more about what makes you feel good in a relationship and what aspects are important to you. Maybe you want more friends who are adventures, funny, or intelligent. Understanding what we want and what makes us feel good is the first step in seeking it out.



Even though connection can feel difficult at times it is an investment that will greatly increase our own happiness and health. As an added bonus when we start to feel really good in our relationships it will also have a positive impact on those we interact with. Make time to seek out joy and meaningful connections in your life.

https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/surgeon-general-social-connection-advisory.pdf

https://www.shastanelson.com/books