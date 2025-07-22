Radio From Hell Wellness Check for July 22nd, 2025

Habits to Help You Eat Well Consistently

Being consistent with our healthy habits is one of the most important things we can do. Most of us know how we should be eating, moving and sleeping to improve our health, but for some reason or another struggle to make those good choices day after day. When it comes to making healthy choices into habits, one of the best things we can do is break them down into simple manageable parts. If we want to eat healthier, and we want to do it consistently, there are a few simple steps we can take to make this healthy habit stick. Remember, start with just one thing at a time, and adjust these habits to fit your life.

Plan your meals. Each week create a basic plan for what and when you will eat. You can use this meal plan to grocery shop and remove some of the midday discussion fatigue when it comes to planning lunch. Your meal plan can be simple or incredibly detailed, it’s up to you.

Plan your hydration routines. Make a plan for how and when you are going to drink water and even electrolytes. If you plan to drink alcohol, soda, or other non-water beverages, plan those into your schedule as well. This will help you to stay hydrated and not overdo the caffeine or alcohol.

Prep your food and meals in advance. When it’s time to eat the last thing we want to do is cut vegetables or defrost meat. Plan ahead by doing those things in advance. You can even batch prep all your lunches for the week to save yourself time during the day.

Modify your food environment. If you want to eat more vegetables and fruits, make sure you have vegetables and fruits on hand. Make the healthiest choices the easiest choices by stocking fruits and vegetables in the front of the fridge, or in a bowl on the table.

Eat regular meals. Do your best to eat at consistent times and intervals during the day. This can help us avoid becoming “hangry” and tired in the middle of the day and help ensure we are getting enough nutrients to do the things we want and need to do.



These simple habits can help you to stay consistent in your healthy eating journey. Remember to take one thing on at a time and adjust so that it fits your life. Being more intentional will help you stick to your habits and reach your health and wellness goals.

Source: Precision Nutrition Healthy Habit Library